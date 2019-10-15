FWCS, teachers approve new contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers at Fort Wayne Community Schools have a new two-year deal.

The School Board approved the agreement with the Fort Wayne Education Association last night. It’ll give teachers a 2.5% raise in the first year, and another 1.5% in the second year of the deal.

Eligible teachers will also advance one row on the salary schedule, which provides a pay bump of just under $1,200, and teachers with a master’s degree will also see their pay go up.

The new contract also includes a two-year pilot program to pay teachers for additional classroom coverage to help manage an ongoing substitute teacher shortage.