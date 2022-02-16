FWCS Takes Stance On Controversial Education Bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Members of FWCS Board have officially gone on record of making a stance on a controversial education bill.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Fort Wayne Community Schools board members voted unanimously Monday, formally objecting to a state legislative bill they believe goes too far in influencing how teachers can address topics like race and politics. The board took the vote opposing House Bill 1134, which critics say would insert unwelcome government intervention into the classroom.

The president of the Fort Wayne Education Association, the FWCS teachers union, says the bill micro-manages classroom activities. The bill got approval from the House and a Senate committee is set to discuss the measure at the Statehouse on today.