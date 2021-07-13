FWCS, Super Shot giving high schoolers a shot at $500 for getting COVID vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out for Fort Wayne Community Schools students to get a chance to win some cash for getting their COVID vaccination.

The school district and Super Shot are teaming up to provide doses to FWCS students, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, and they’re offering a $500 drawing to one student for each FWCS high school who receives both doses by August 6th.

That means the students who want to win have to have their first dose by this Friday.

The organization is using the Pfizer vaccine for the contest, which you can learn more about at this link.