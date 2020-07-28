FWCS slightly delays start of school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools students will get a couple more days before heading back to class.

The start of the 2020/21 school year was initially set for Monday, August 10th when the district announced its “return to learn” plan earlier this month; now that date has been pushed back to Thursday, August 13th.

The district says the delay is to allow teachers, now tasked with handling both in-person and online learning, some additional time to train.

Schools around the area are scrambling to find ways to safely reopen schools after the last school year was impacted by the spread of COVID-19.