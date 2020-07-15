FWCS announces re-opening plan for 2020-2021 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has announced there “Return to Learn” plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

FWCS Superintendent, Dr. Mark Daniel presented the plan in a press conference on Wednesday, July 15. He states that this is the current plan and is subject to change based on any data that they receive.

First, grades Pre-K through five will have class daily. However, the parents will have the option for their children to have remote learning. Daniel says it is critical that parents are allowed to have a choice. The more kids that do remote learning, the easier it will be to social distance.

Second, the secondary students will have a choice of blended learning which is two groups of students. One group will have class on Monday, Thursday, and alternate Wednesdays. The other group will have class on Tuesday, Friday, and alternate Wednesdays. This also means that the students will still have remote learning on the days that they are not in class. Daniel states that they are still working on the details for that plan. The students will also have an opportunity to completely remote learn.

Daniel states that to remote learn, students will need laptops. FWCS now has laptops for the students. He also says that internet connectivity is a problem for some students. He adds that they are going to use the money they have received from the federal government and the state government to make sure all students can connect to the internet.

Face coverings are absolutely required for all staff and students. They are going to provide disposable face coverings for those who need it. The system is also looking into face shields.