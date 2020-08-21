FWCS sets deadline of Aug. 28 for student learning decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools announced on Friday that parents or guardians must decide by Friday, Aug. 28 for the learning mode of their student or students for the rest of the semester.

The move was announced in a letter to parents and guardians of students.

Parents and guardians must decide by Friday, Aug. 28 the learning selection of in-person, blended or remote learning for the remainder of the semester. A change could be done once after the school year began. Those who already made a change are set for the semester.

After that date, no additional changes will be allowed.

There will also be a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for professional learning.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel says they will then decide if they will shift to a normal schedule to give teachers more time for development and planning.

You can read the full letter here.