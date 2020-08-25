FWCS reports multiple COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Employees of Fort Wayne Community Schools are stressed out.

That’s according to Superintendent Mark Daniel, who told the school board last night that anxiety levels are high as both staff and students try to tackle the task of learning in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Journal Gazette reports the district has confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases already, less than a week into the new school year, with two staffers and about a dozen students all testing positive.

Daniel also noted that the school district has added eight nurses and 13 health aides to its health staff.

FWCS will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow as teachers hold a “professional learning” session to brainstorm ways to serve the district’s remote learning students.