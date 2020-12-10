FWCS reporting hundreds of “missing” students amid virtual learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The impact of COVID-19 and the remote learning that came, as a result, is clear: hundreds of Fort Wayne Community Schools students have simply stopped showing up for class.

FWCS School Board member Steve Corona tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 at least 900 students are absent, saying that some families have “just given up,” and adding that it’s going to be a difficult year for some students to advance to the next grade.

FWCS staffers are trying to get in contact with the students and their families, but they’re not having much luck.

Part of the problem is a lack of access to broadband internet for several thousand FWCS students; another part is the lack of a structured and predictable learning environment.

Other area school districts are reporting similar problems.