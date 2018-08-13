FWCS releases Back-to-School night schedule for 2018-2019 school year

Photo Supplied - FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools have set dates for Back-to-School nights.

The informative event provides parents with what they need to know about curriculum changes, general information about school safety, and important information about the 2018-2019 school year.

In several buildings, families will also have the opportunity to see building improvements made over the summer.

Back-to-School night dates, times and locations are as follows:

SchoolDateTime
AbbettAug. 286-7:30 p.m.
AdamsAug. 225-7 p.m.
ArlingtonAug. 276-7 p.m.
BlackhawkAug. 236-7:30 p.m.
BloomingdaleAug. 245-6:30 p.m.
BrentwoodAug. 296-7:30 p.m.
BuncheSept. 116:30-7:30 p.m.
CroningerAug. 306-7:30 p.m.
FairfieldAug. 305-6:30 p.m.
Forest ParkAug. 296-7 p.m.
Franke ParkAug. 295:30-6:30 p.m.
Glenwood ParkAug. 306-7:30 p.m.
HaleyAug. 305:30-7 p.m.
HarrisAug. 286-7 p.m.
Harrison HillAug. 295:30-7:30 p.m.
HollandAug. 215:30-6:30 p.m.
Indian VillageAug. 236-7:30 p.m.
IrwinAug. 305-7 p.m.
JeffersonAug. 236-7:30 p.m.
KekiongaAug. 226:30-8 p.m.
LakesideAug. 225:30-7 p.m.
LaneAug. 236-7:30 p.m.
LincolnAug. 286-7:30 p.m.
LindleyAug. 235:30-7 p.m.
MaplewoodAug. 215:30-7:30 p.m.
Memorial ParkAug. 216-7 p.m.
MiamiAug. 225:30-7 p.m.
NorthcrestAug. 296-8 p.m.
NorthropAug. 277-8 p.m.
NorthwoodAug. 285:30-7 p.m.
North SideAug. 306-8 p.m.
PortageAug. 225:30-7 p.m.
PriceAug. 216-8 p.m.
ScottAug. 304:30-6:30 p.m.
ShambaughAug. 296:30-7:30 p.m.
ShawneeAug. 296-7:30 p.m.
SniderAug. 296-7:30 p.m.
South SideAug. 175-7 p.m.
South WayneAug. 306-7 p.m.
St. Joseph CentralSept. 126-7 p.m.
StudyAug. 305:30-7 p.m.
TowlesAug. 285:45-7:30 p.m.
WashingtonAug. 217:30-8:30 a.m.
Washington CenterAug. 306-7 p.m.
Wayne Aug. 245-6:30 p.m.
WaynedaleAug.285:30-7 p.m.
Weisser ParkAug. 235:30-7 p.m.
Whitney YoungAug. 306-7 p.m.

 

