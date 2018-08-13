FWCS releases Back-to-School night schedule for 2018-2019 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools have set dates for Back-to-School nights.
The informative event provides parents with what they need to know about curriculum changes, general information about school safety, and important information about the 2018-2019 school year.
In several buildings, families will also have the opportunity to see building improvements made over the summer.
Back-to-School night dates, times and locations are as follows:
|School
|Date
|Time
|Abbett
|Aug. 28
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Adams
|Aug. 22
|5-7 p.m.
|Arlington
|Aug. 27
|6-7 p.m.
|Blackhawk
|Aug. 23
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Bloomingdale
|Aug. 24
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Brentwood
|Aug. 29
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Bunche
|Sept. 11
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|Croninger
|Aug. 30
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Fairfield
|Aug. 30
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Forest Park
|Aug. 29
|6-7 p.m.
|Franke Park
|Aug. 29
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Glenwood Park
|Aug. 30
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Haley
|Aug. 30
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Harris
|Aug. 28
|6-7 p.m.
|Harrison Hill
|Aug. 29
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Holland
|Aug. 21
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Indian Village
|Aug. 23
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Irwin
|Aug. 30
|5-7 p.m.
|Jefferson
|Aug. 23
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Kekionga
|Aug. 22
|6:30-8 p.m.
|Lakeside
|Aug. 22
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Lane
|Aug. 23
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Aug. 28
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Lindley
|Aug. 23
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Maplewood
|Aug. 21
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|Aug. 21
|6-7 p.m.
|Miami
|Aug. 22
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Northcrest
|Aug. 29
|6-8 p.m.
|Northrop
|Aug. 27
|7-8 p.m.
|Northwood
|Aug. 28
|5:30-7 p.m.
|North Side
|Aug. 30
|6-8 p.m.
|Portage
|Aug. 22
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Price
|Aug. 21
|6-8 p.m.
|Scott
|Aug. 30
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Shambaugh
|Aug. 29
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|Shawnee
|Aug. 29
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Snider
|Aug. 29
|6-7:30 p.m.
|South Side
|Aug. 17
|5-7 p.m.
|South Wayne
|Aug. 30
|6-7 p.m.
|St. Joseph Central
|Sept. 12
|6-7 p.m.
|Study
|Aug. 30
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Towles
|Aug. 28
|5:45-7:30 p.m.
|Washington
|Aug. 21
|7:30-8:30 a.m.
|Washington Center
|Aug. 30
|6-7 p.m.
|Wayne
|Aug. 24
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Waynedale
|Aug.28
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Weisser Park
|Aug. 23
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Whitney Young
|Aug. 30
|6-7 p.m.