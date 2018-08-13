FWCS releases Back-to-School night schedule for 2018-2019 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools have set dates for Back-to-School nights.

The informative event provides parents with what they need to know about curriculum changes, general information about school safety, and important information about the 2018-2019 school year.

In several buildings, families will also have the opportunity to see building improvements made over the summer.

Back-to-School night dates, times and locations are as follows: