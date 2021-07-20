FWCS Registration Days Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the month of July is coming to a close soon, registration for the upcoming academic year begins next week at Fort Wayne Community Schools.

In a statement released by FWCS officials Monday, parents may visit their child’s school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30th or from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2nd.

Students also have a date to put on their calendars with the district’s annual Transition Day for incoming sixth and ninth graders which is slated for Tuesday, August 3rd. Kindergarten conferences will also be that day.

In-school sign-up is required to finalize registration for the new academic year and more information can be found online at https://www.fwcs.k12.in.us/.