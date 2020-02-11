FWCS raising money for Riley Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is looking to help raise money for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

The school district looks to raise at least $1 for every student in each school building. It’s an effort that’s been going on for 13 years now for Riley’s Kids Caring & Sharing program. Many schools will be hosting “spirit weeks” this month, encouraging students to donate a dollar to participate in events like “crazy hair” days, pajama days, and so on.

Since their efforts began, Fort Wayne Community Schools has raised nearly $450,000 for the Foundation.

Children from Allen County are admitted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis more than 350 times a year.

Learn more here.