FWCS preparing families for remote learning after winter break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools families should be prepared for full remote learning soon.

That’s according to a letter sent to families from Superintendent Mark Daniel, according to the Journal Gazette.

He says that because it’s unclear what the situation with local COVID-19 cases will look like, families should be ready for “any scenario” when winter break ends on January 4th; and that includes the possibility for the district to go to completely remote learning.

“Because we do not know what our area will look like in two weeks, families should be prepared for any scenario,” the letter reads. “This will be true not just for the start of the second semester but for many months to come.”

The district has plans to start classes on a two-hour delay for all students every Wednesday through at least the third quarter.