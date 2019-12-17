FWCS outlines qualities for future Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The search for a new Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent has made some progress.

After a round of public input hearings, the firm hired to search for a replacement for the retiring Wendy Robinson tells the Journal Gazette they have a checklist of traits the public wants in the next leader of the state’s biggest school district.

They include excellent communication and problem-solving skills, someone who is a champion of public education, and someone who’s not afraid to make tough decisions and establish high expectations.

More than 1,500 people gave input on the search, which will now try to track down whoever meets these qualifications best.