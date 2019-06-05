FWCS offering free summer meals throughout Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Once again, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) will provide free summer meals to both children and adults in need.

The Food Service Program of Children provides free meals to all children ages 18 and younger, and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically handicapped.

The meal program works to provide lunch, and sometimes mid-day snacks, during the time of year when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted, at 35 sites.

Most sites opened today, and will close on Friday, July 26. No meals will be served on Thursday, July 4.

Those interested in finding a nearby site can text “Summer Meals” to 97779, or “Food” or “Comida” to 877877.

Click here for a full list of sites offering free summer meals.