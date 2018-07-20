FWCS, NACS pass on Holcomb’s metal detector offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s four public school districts are split on accepting free metal detectors from the state of Indiana.

Southwest Allen County Schools and East Allen County Schools have taken Governor Holcomb up on his offer of state-funded portable metal detectors, while Fort Wayne Community Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools decided not to apply by a July 19th deadline.

FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the district is still evaluating how to best train staff and implement the use of the devices, which is similar to what NACS officials said.

81% of the state’s public school corporations applied for a total of 2,566 devices.