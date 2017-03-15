FWCS joins state’s “On My Way Pre-K” program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is joining the state’s “On My Way Pre-K” program.

District officials and the United Way of Allen County made the announcement Wednesday, saying FWCS will have eight spots available at Adams Elementary and eight spots available at Bloomingdale Elementary for families who apply for and receive a program grant, starting with the 2017-2018 school year.

The spots are open to any qualifying family regardless of where they live, which differs from the district’s existing pre-K programs, which mandate families live in the attendance area of the school they apply for.

“Fort Wayne Community Schools has been committed to pre-K for generations and currently offers high quality pre-K to more than 800 students in 19 buildings,” said Get Nichols, Assistant Superintendent-Elementary. “We understand the value of early childhood education and have found a way to support this program over the years through federal funding and other resources. We are excited to join Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K program and show State leaders that investing in early childhood education pays great dividends long term.”

“On My Way Pre-K”, which is available in four other counties, currently has 214 children enrolled in 43 pre-K programs in Allen County.