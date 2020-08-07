FWCS in need of bus drivers for upcoming school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community School is in need of bus drivers for this upcoming school year as they are short 60 drivers.

With the change of the school schedule this year and a third of the children remote learning from home, routing becomes less strenuous, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

FWCS Public Information Officer Krista Stockman says “We’ve had a bus driver shortage for years. We’ve been down 40 drivers, but this is a bigger number. And we understand. Some people decided ‘that is not a job that I can go back to in the middle of a pandemic’ for health concerns, maybe they’re at retirement age.”

Stockman says if they are unable to hire more drivers, there will be delays with bussing. She also said the school system is doing everything they can to make the environments on the bus as safe as possible.

FWCS is looking for CDL drivers and if someone doesn’t have that certification, the school system will help them through the process of getting it.

Anyone wanting to apply to become a bus driver for FWCS, click here.

FWCS students are set to start school on August 13.