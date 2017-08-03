FWCS Homeless Assistance Program hosts Back to School Celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Homeless Assistance Program is kicking off the new school year with its third annual Back to School Celebration.

The event caters to families in need of assistance, and provides students with free book bags, school supplies, hygiene products, new books, hats, gloves and shoes.

Lunch will also be provided for free during the event.

Families are invited to attend Saturday, August 5 at the Bill C. Anthis Center, 1200 S. Barr Street, from 11-2 p.m.

For details or questions about the event, call the Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2113.