FWCS high schools to move to remote learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All Fort Wayne Community Schools high schools will shift to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and continue through Friday, Dec. 4.

The district says this is due to high community spread of COVID-19 in Allen County and the impact on staffing. Officials add that this move will help free up substitute teachers for elementary and middle schools.

FWCS administrators also plan to re-evaluate and decide on plans for the remainder of semester after Thanksgiving break.

Parents must still make their selection for remote or blended learning for second semester by Monday, Nov. 23 here.