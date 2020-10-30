FWCS forbids fans from sporting events due to COVID spread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Due to a recent spike in area COVID-19 cases, Fort Wayne Community Schools high school sports will continue as planned, but without any fans in attendance.

The school district made the announcement yesterday after Allen County broke a single-day record for positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions will remain in effect as long as Allen County remains in the orange or higher category on the Indiana State Department of Health rating system, which can be viewed at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm