FWCS files lawsuit against Juul

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is suing an e-cigarette company.

The school district has filed a federal lawsuit that is hundreds of pages long against e-cigarette maker Juul, saying the San Francisco-based company is targeting children through marketing and its choice of flavors, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Other school districts across the country have pursued similar legal action. FWCS is specifically seeking $75,000 in damages to use toward drug-prevention efforts and education.

One in three Indiana high schoolers have reported using e-cigarettes and vaping products.