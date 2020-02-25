FWCS facing bus driver shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a job, Fort Wayne Community Schools needs bus drivers.

According to the Journal Gazette, the school district is about 50 short of their budgeted number of full-time drivers, and it’s been described as the position they need help with the most.

Chief Operating Officer Charles Cammack Jr. says that can have an impact on getting the 16,000 kids that ride the bus every day to school on time.

They’re looking for people with commercial driver’s licenses and are offering bonuses for those interested, as well as those who are already driving for them.