FWCS extends high school remote learning to end of semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has extended full remote learning for high school students to the end of the semester.

Superintendent for FWCS, Dr. Mark Daniel said that decision came after reviewing the situation after Thanksgiving and speaking with the principals.

High school students will continue to log in to class every day through Thursday, December 17. FWCS is hoping to have students return at the beginning of the second semester on Monday, January 4. Dr. Daniel adds that it will all depend on the local status of COVID-19.

Elementary and middle schools will continue with the current modality for the remainder of the semester.

The school system has found that by having high school students working remotely, they are able to cover elementary and middle school staff vacancies with substitutes more easily.

Families can continue to pick up weekly meal kits for high school students on Tuesday, December 8 and 15, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at any FWCS high school. Families already registered for remote meals should continue to pick up their meal kits at the school where they signed-up.