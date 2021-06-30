FWCS Ending Mask Mandate For Those Vaccinated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Community Schools Have Announced Their Plans To Drop Face Mask Requirements This School Year.

Beginning on Thursday, the district will no longer be requiring facial coverings for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 as Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating face masks on school grounds expires today.

According to the Journal Gazette, unvaccinated employees and unvaccinated middle and high school students will be expected to wear masks while inside any district building. Visitors, including parents, must show proof before going without a mask. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, but FWCS will encourage indoor mask use at elementary schools for all students in fifth grade and younger.