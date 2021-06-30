FWCS ends mask mandate for those vaccinated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools dropped face mask requirements for some this school year.

The policy, which started Thursday, no longer be requires facial coverings for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes as Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating face masks on school grounds expired Thursday.

According to the Journal Gazette, unvaccinated employees and unvaccinated middle and high school students will be highly recommended to wear masks while inside any district building. Visitors, including parents, must show proof before going without a mask.

Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, but FWCS will encourage indoor mask use at elementary schools for all students in fifth grade and younger.