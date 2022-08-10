FWCS Elementary Expansion Project $3 Million Over Budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The costs of an elementary school expansion are about $3 million over budget, but the Fort Wayne Community Schools facilities director said the referendum-supported project is not jeopardizing other improvements funded by the same ballot measure. According to The Journal Gazette, school board members approved two items related to the work at Levan Scott Academy on Monday. An amendment increased the contract with Weigand Construction to almost $14.8 million, and a $329,000 contract with Automated Logic was awarded for temperature controls. Together, they totaled about $15.1 million which is about $3 million over budget. Voters approved the project in 2020 as part of a $130 million referendum that also included major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami middle schools.