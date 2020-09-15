FWCS could see 2% tax rate increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): People who live within the Fort Wayne Community Schools district could see their property taxes go up a little next year.

FWCS Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend told the school board Monday that they’re looking at a property tax hike of 1% to 2%, depending on the growth of assessed property values, according to the Journal Gazette.

The school board will vote on the district’s next budget on October 12th, but spending doesn’t look much different than this year, with a 1% proposed increase in spending.

Find a link to the full budget here.