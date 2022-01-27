FWCS Classes Run On Time Wednesday Amid Criticism From Several Parents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three of Allen County’s four school districts pushed back the beginning of class Wednesday because of the bitter cold, however that was not the case for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Students within FWCS reported to class on time Wednesday morning, amid the bitter cold temperatures experienced across the area. District leaders across the county were faced with the difficult decision as Fort Wayne set a record low for January 26 at -9 degrees Fahrenheit. FWCS Spokesperson Krista Stockman told our partners in news at ABC21 that district leaders felt it was the best decision not to delay class and that she understands some parents were not happy about the decision.

While FWCS ran on schedule, Northwest Allen, Southwest Allen and East Allen County schools all opted for a two hour delay.