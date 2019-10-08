FWCS chooses Illinois firm to find new superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A firm from Illinois will be handling the search for a new Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent.

The school board approved a nearly $37,000 contract with Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates of Schaumburg to find a replacement for Wendy Robinson, who is retiring after her contract expires next year.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth tells the Journal Gazette the process will include public meetings to find out what the community wants out of the next superintendent, and the board will also meet with the firm to set up a solid timeline.

Robinson has led FWCS, which is Indiana’s largest public school district, since 2003.