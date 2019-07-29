FWCS bus inspections underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The first day of school for Fort Wayne Community Schools is just over two weeks away.

Students return to classes on August 13th. The district’s fleet of nearly 300 buses is getting checked out by the Indiana State Police to make sure they’re ready and in shape.

The buses will have their doors opened and closed, lights checked, and their engines, brake systems, and fuel lines will all be inspected. Buses at the North Transportation Center will be checked out this week; those at the South location were inspected last week.

Nearly 16,000 students ride FWCS buses to and from school every day.