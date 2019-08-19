FWCS bus hits bicyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Monday morning crash between a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus and a bicycle in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne police dispatchers, it happened at about 6:25am at the intersection of 4th Street and Clinton Street when the bus hit the bicyclist, who appeared to have been crossing the road and in the crosswalk.

The man on the bike was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The bus driver was not hurt, and there were no children on the bus at the time.

Police say the cyclist was wearing dark clothing at the time and this morning’s fog may have been partially to blame. The crash forced police to shut down 4th Street from Spy Run Avenue to Clinton Street while their investigation continued.