FWCS bus hit by bullet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was shot at yesterday.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, it happened near the intersection of Barr and Lafayette Streets at about 5:30pm.

Police say one bullet hit the bus after it was caught in the middle of a shootout between a car and a house, and that it doesn’t seem like the bus was intentionally targeted.

No children were on the bus at the time, and the driver was not hurt. No arrests were reported.