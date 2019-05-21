FWCS board votes to adopt pre-K curriculum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools board voted to adopt a prekindergarten curriculum on Monday.

The curriculum is play-based and developmentally appropriate. Pre-K coordinator, Katie Ziegler says “Creative curriculum really embraces hands-on learning,” and adds “Mostly, the materials that we’re going to be adopting are for the teachers to utilize with their children.”

Board member Glenda Jehl was curious about how much time the students would spend in from of a screen as she is concerned about technology affecting brain development. After hearing what the curriculum consisted of, she said “I’m glad to hear that you’re not forcing kids to sit and play games all morning on a computer.”

The Creative Curriculum was approved by the board for the 2019-25 school years according to the Journal Gazette. Total cost is around $220,000 which includes about $18,100 for professional learning.

Additionally to the new curriculum being approved, the board approved four new principles for the district.

Northrop High School voted on a new principle as Jason Witzigreuter has taken a new position outside of the district. Erica Almas, curriculum coordinator, is now set to take that seat.

Franke Park Elementary School new has Gjergj Haxhiu as its new principle. Brian Howard was the principle at Franke Park Elementary and he is moving to Haley Elementary as principle. Haley’s previous principle, Brandon White, left for a position outside of the district.

Finally, former assistant principle at Northrop, Nickolas Sharin, will move to become principle at Jefferson Middle School to replace Jeff King, who will be retiring.