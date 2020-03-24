FWCS approves pandemic preparedness measures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees approved a resolution Monday to continue payment of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution grants Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson and/or her designee to carry out any necessary action for the safety and well-being of the district.

Robinson also highlighted four areas on how the district is handling learning during the closure. This includes:

Credit recovery for grade 12: Seniors needing credit in various classes in order to graduate have been enrolled in Edgenuity online courses. Students will take a pre-test to determine the specific standards to be mastered and will work at their own pace.

Dual credit, Advanced Placement and CTE courses for specific certification for grade 12: These seniors (along with some juniors) must earn credit in specific high-level courses not offered by Edgenuity. FWCS teachers will provide support for students using the District's LMS or PowerSchool.

Other courses for grade 12: Some seniors must earn credit in unique courses that fit the state's graduation pathways but are not offered by Edgenuity. FWCS teachers will provide instruction for students using the LMS.

Board members also moved the April 20 meeting to April 27 and canceled the May 4 meeting.

Meals will continue to be served from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at all elementary schools and early childhood centers. For more information, click here.