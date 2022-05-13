FWCS Already Planning For 2022-2023 School Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools families might not need to attend in-person registration this summer. That is because they can now pay fees during online registration, according to district officials who made that announcement Thursday. According to The Journal Gazette, all FWCS schools will hold in-person registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29th and from noon to 7 p.m. on August 1st. It is required for families who don’t complete online registration or who need assistance, a news release said.

Families registering students for the first time or those needing extra assistance may visit the Family and Community Engagement Center located at 230 East Douglas Ave. Questions should be directed to the FACE Center at 260-467-2120.