FWCS adjusting teaching of in-person and remote students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If your kid attends Fort Wayne Community Schools, they might have a different teacher next week.

The school district released a letter to families yesterday saying that elementary school teachers who had been juggling in-person and remote classes will now be assigned to one or the other, meaning students who are learning remotely might end up with a different teacher than who they’ve had so far this school year.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says teachers liked the idea of having a mixed classroom of in-person and remote students, but it turned out not to be very practical or effective.

Read the full letter here.