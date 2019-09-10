FWCS 2020 budget clocks in at $305M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A public hearing is set for later this month on Fort Wayne Community Schools’ next budget.

The proposed 2020 FWCS budget weighs in at $305-million, according to the Journal Gazette. The spending plan sees a 4% increase in property tax revenue but is still almost $900,000 less than the current budget.

The district says $201-million of the budget will go to education, another $134-million on wages, and about $8.6-million on building projects.

The public hearing is set for September 23rd, with a final vote on the budget set for October.