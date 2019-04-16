FWACC seeking info after puppy found in garbage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating after a four-month-old puppy was found in a trash bin.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who left the puppy in a crate inside a trash bin in the 200 block of East Masterson Avenue back on March 20th.

An exam found the puppy had suffered multiple traumas and is now blind as a result. If you have any information on the case contact Animal Care and Control at 427-1244.

The puppy, which is recovering in a foster home, is now available for adoption.