FWA completes first portion of West Terminal Expansion Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) officials say they completed the first major portion of construction on the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project.

This includes a new American Airlines ticket counter and check-in area, new American Airlines offices, updated vestibules, updated seating area and a portion of the new terminal drive canopy. Other features include floor to ceiling windows, a raised roof, new signage, low-profile baggage scales and the start of a cane trail that will eventually run through the entire terminal.

“We are excited to welcome passengers into the first finished portion of the West Terminal Expansion Project.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “This will give people a glimpse at what the rest of the terminal will look like as we move toward opening new areas and completing the project. The Airport Authority staff looks forward to passengers enjoying some of the new amenities, as well as the new look of FWA moving forward.”

Work will now shift to Allegiant Air’s ticketing space, with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to follow.