FW Animal Care & Control to host open house Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thinking about adopting a new furry friend? This Saturday might be a great day to do it.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is hosting an open house event Saturday to highlight the shelter’s newly-renovated medical area.

The public will be able to tour every area of the shelter, learn about the new medical remodel, snuggle kittens for a small donation, and of course, adopt animals.

During the open house, the shelter will also be participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters adoption blitz.” Adoption fees for dogs six months and older will be half-price, and all cats and kittens will be completely free.

Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of pate-style cat food to the event.

The open house is set for Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control on Hillegas Road.