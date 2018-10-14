FW Airport celebrates Customer Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is celebrating Customer Appreciation Week.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) will say “Thank You!” to passengers. This year’s theme is “Support Local! Fly Local. Buy Local.”
Activities will take place in the terminal throughout the week, including free coffee each morning, local beer and wine samples, live music, and a pop-up market featuring local shops.
The full Customer Appreciation Week schedule is as follows:
Monday, October 15th
5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS
10:00am – 12:00pm Popcorn/Snacks
3:00pm – 5:00pm Free DeBrand Samples
4:00pm-5:00pm Johnny TinCap
Tuesday, October 16th
5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS
10:30am-3:00pm Taco Tuesday
10:30am – 6:00pm Local Beer and Wine Sampling
2:00pm – 4:00pm Live Band – Island Vibe
Wednesday, October 17th
5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS
10:00am – 3:30pm Popcorn/Snacks
11:00am – 7:00pm FWA Pop-Up Market
Thursday, October 18th
5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS
9:00am – Til Gone Free Cupcakes – Sweet Tooth Cakes
10:00am-11:00am Icy D. Eagle
Friday, October 19th
5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS
10:30am – 12:30pm Popcorn/Snacks
11:30am-3:30pm Beer, Pretzel Bites, and Wings
1:00pm – 4:00pm Wood and Limn Wood Painting
1:00pm – 7:00pm FWA Pop-Up Market