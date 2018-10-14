FW Airport celebrates Customer Appreciation Week

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
94
(Photo Supplied/FW Airport)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is celebrating Customer Appreciation Week.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) will say “Thank You!” to passengers. This year’s theme is “Support Local! Fly Local. Buy Local.”

Activities will take place in the terminal throughout the week, including free coffee each morning, local beer and wine samples, live music, and a pop-up market featuring local shops.

The full Customer Appreciation Week schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 15th
5:00am – 8:00am           Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am         Hospitality PAWS
10:00am – 12:00pm       Popcorn/Snacks
3:00pm – 5:00pm           Free DeBrand Samples
4:00pm-5:00pm             Johnny TinCap

Tuesday, October 16th
5:00am – 8:00am           Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am         Hospitality PAWS
10:30am-3:00pm            Taco Tuesday
10:30am – 6:00pm         Local Beer and Wine Sampling
2:00pm – 4:00pm           Live Band – Island Vibe

Wednesday, October 17th
5:00am – 8:00am           Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am         Hospitality PAWS
10:00am – 3:30pm         Popcorn/Snacks
11:00am – 7:00pm         FWA Pop-Up Market

Thursday, October 18th
5:00am – 8:00am           Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am         Hospitality PAWS
9:00am – Til Gone          Free Cupcakes – Sweet Tooth Cakes
10:00am-11:00am          Icy D. Eagle

Friday, October 19th
5:00am – 8:00am           Free Coffee
9:00am – 11:00am         Hospitality PAWS
10:30am – 12:30pm       Popcorn/Snacks
11:30am-3:30pm            Beer, Pretzel Bites, and Wings
1:00pm – 4:00pm           Wood and Limn Wood Painting
1:00pm – 7:00pm           FWA Pop-Up Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here