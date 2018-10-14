FW Airport celebrates Customer Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is celebrating Customer Appreciation Week.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) will say “Thank You!” to passengers. This year’s theme is “Support Local! Fly Local. Buy Local.”

Activities will take place in the terminal throughout the week, including free coffee each morning, local beer and wine samples, live music, and a pop-up market featuring local shops.

The full Customer Appreciation Week schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 15th

5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee

9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS

10:00am – 12:00pm Popcorn/Snacks

3:00pm – 5:00pm Free DeBrand Samples

4:00pm-5:00pm Johnny TinCap

Tuesday, October 16th

5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee

9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS

10:30am-3:00pm Taco Tuesday

10:30am – 6:00pm Local Beer and Wine Sampling

2:00pm – 4:00pm Live Band – Island Vibe

Wednesday, October 17th

5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee

9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS

10:00am – 3:30pm Popcorn/Snacks

11:00am – 7:00pm FWA Pop-Up Market

Thursday, October 18th

5:00am – 8:00am Free Coffee

9:00am – 11:00am Hospitality PAWS

9:00am – Til Gone Free Cupcakes – Sweet Tooth Cakes

10:00am-11:00am Icy D. Eagle