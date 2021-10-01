Fundraisers launched for Wells County Coroner hospitalized over COVID-19

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A GoFundMe and a Motorcycle benefit have been launched to help the Wells County Coroner, who has spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.

Zach Gaskill has been posting updates about his wife, Coroner Hilarie Gaskill, to his Facebook page on a daily basis. She was hospitalized almost three weeks ago.

Their family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover some of the medical expenses, and now Zach’s colleagues have also announced a motorcycle benefit ride and event set for the Roush Park Pavilion in Bluffton on October 30th, starting at 8am.

