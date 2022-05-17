Fundraiser for family of child who died in Monroeville fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Help is being asked for the family of the Monroeville fire over the weekend.

Four children and their parents were able to make it out of the house to safety. Unfortunately, despite efforts from the child’s father to get to him, a 6-year-old child was unable to be rescued from the fire and died.

While the family does have a temporary place to stay, they lost all their possessions and two cars, in addition to their home. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. As of Tuesday morning, over $60,000 of the $100,000 goal had been reached.

Anybody who wishes to donate to the family, can follow this link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-fire-recovery-rory-mcbride-memorial?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1qOXb3QeLxBGhIw4aOFh6_oBT6VWpExXGmq6dNvCKAQUzyd6NH0ZY3Tq8