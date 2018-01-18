Fujifilm recalls almost 300,000 power adapter wall plugs

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Fujifilm North America is recalling almost 300,000 power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital cameras, according to ConsumerAffairs.

The recall comes after reports of the power adapter plugs cracking, breaking or detaching. It can also remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.

No injuries have yet been reported.

The power adapters were manufactured in China and were sold nationwide, in Canada, and online at Amazon.com.

The recalled products are black and include a power adapter and USB cord. The model number AC-5VF is printed on the back of the adapter.

The power adapter wall plugs were sold with Fujifilm digital camera models:

XP90 (sold between June 2016 and January 2018)

XP95 (sold between June 2016 and January 2018)

XP120 (sold between January 2017 and January 2018)

XP125 (sold between January 2017 and January 2018)

X-A3 (sold between October 2016 and January 2018)

X-A10 (sold between February 2017 and January 2018)

If you own this product, stop using the power adapter wall plug immediately and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. Consumers can continue to charge the camera with the USB cable attached to a computer.

Contact Fujifilm toll-free at 833-613-1200 or by email at productsafety@fujifilm.com.