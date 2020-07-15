FTC warns against phony email scam

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are impersonating…them.

The FTC urges all consumers to NOT respond to any emails that claim to be from the commission.

The phony messages claim — falsely — that you’re entitled to some money from a phony “Global Empowerment Fund” and seeks your bank account number.

The FTC says they would never conduct unsolicited business through email, and reminds you that anyone asking you to wire money, pay with a gift card or cryptocurrency, or give up any of your personal information is looking to scam you.

You can learn more at http://identitytheft.gov or at the FTC consumer website.