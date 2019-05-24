Ft. Wayne Penske Logistics closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Nearly 100 people will lose their jobs when Penske Logistics closes its terminal in Fort Wayne.

Penske will lay off all 80 employees and shut down its Fort Wayne hub starting July 20.

The Pennsylvania-based trucking company said the closure is due to a “recent local trucking contract termination,” according to paperwork filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Penske said in a statement that it is working to identify “other potential employment opportunities” within the company for its Fort Wayne employees.