Frozen Blackberries recalled due to Hep-A scare

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The FDA has issued a consumer alert about Kroger Brand Frozen Blackberries.

On Friday, the FDA issued a warning about a hepatitis A virus contamination involving frozen blackberries under the Kroger grocery store “Private Selection” brand name.

The FDA discovered the contamination during sampling and advises the public not to eat the frozen fruit purchased from Kroger and other retail locations under the “Private Selection” brand name.

RECALL INFORMATION FROM THE FDA:

Public Health Alert Concerning Hepatitis A Virus Contamination of Kroger Brand Frozen Blackberries

June 7, 2019

The FDA is alerting consumers to a hepatitis A virus (HAV) contamination of frozen blackberries under the Kroger grocery store “Private Selection” brand. This contamination was discovered by the FDA as a part of an ongoing frozen berry sampling assignment. The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to throw away frozen fruit purchased from Kroger and other retail locations packaged under Kroger’s “Private Selection” brand. Here are the recalled products:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

These products are available at Kroger and other retail locations and have a two-year shelf life. The FDA is working with the manufacturer on this matter. This posting will be updated with new information as it becomes available. The FDA is continuing to investigate to determine whether there are other implicated products.