Frigid Fort Wayne: coldest first 17 days of November on record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you think it’s been colder than usual, you’re right.

The National Weather Service says Fort Wayne has had the coldest first 17 days of November in the state, with an average temperature of just under 34 degrees.

ABC 21 Meteorologist Nick Marusiak explains:

“Go back to last week, where we had some days that didn’t get out of the 20s. Put a few of those together, and we start talking about temperatures that break records.”

The first 17 days of November in Fort Wayne have been the coldest since record-keeping began back in 1897.