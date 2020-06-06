Friday Night protests in Fort Wayne remain peaceful

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police report that the 8th night of protests over the death of George Floyd remained calm.

WOWO News had observed some downtown businesses boarding up during the afternoon hours, leading some to believe a repeat of last weekend’s violent protests was imminent. That did not happen.

Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News that a group of about 75 protesters gathered and marched to the Martin Luther King Bridge before dispersing quietly. She said that the Fort Wayne Police Department continues to thank the protest groups for the calm, peaceful demonstrations.