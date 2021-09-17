Friday mid-day crash leaves one person dead and two seriously injured near Leo

LEO, Ind. (WOWO):A mid-day head on crash on State Road 1 near Leo left one person dead and two people seriously injured.

That crash happened just after noon when the driver of a car crossed into oncoming traffic on State Road 1 between Union Chapel and Halter Roads, and hit an SUV head on.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after arrival. A woman driving the SUV and a male passenger from that vehicle were transported in serious condition.

The Allen County Sheriff is continuing the investigation.